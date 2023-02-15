Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.38. 2,343,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

