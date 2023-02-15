Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 23.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHKR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 32,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,015. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $60.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 108.33% and a net margin of 83.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

