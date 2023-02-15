Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

