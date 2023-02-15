Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.68-$1.78 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

