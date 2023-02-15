Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. 150,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.