Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. 150,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

