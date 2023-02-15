Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.54. 121,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,995. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
