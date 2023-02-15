Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.54. 121,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,995. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $308.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.