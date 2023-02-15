ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 9.4%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.30. 8,801,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 9,956,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

ChargePoint Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

