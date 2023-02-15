CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. 23,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,192. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a P/E ratio of -39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

