CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in Amdocs by 19.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Amdocs by 76.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Amdocs by 36.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 77,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,024. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

