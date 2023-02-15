CenterBook Partners LP Sells 6,745 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 937,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,001. The stock has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.