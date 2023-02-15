CenterBook Partners LP Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after buying an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

FLT traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $207.58. 161,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

