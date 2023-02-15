CenterBook Partners LP Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Ciena by 4.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ciena by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,127,000 after buying an additional 101,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $159,982.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,361 shares of company stock worth $3,486,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 136,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,240. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

