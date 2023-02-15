CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. 1,029,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,505. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

