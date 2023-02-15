CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 199,934 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,934 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet comprises approximately 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 108,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -176.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

