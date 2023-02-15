CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 12,738 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 199.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,875. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

