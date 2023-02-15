CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 10,530 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.91. 499,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,354. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

