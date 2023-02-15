Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Celularity Stock Performance
CELUW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 17,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,750. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
About Celularity
