Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan purchased 260,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celcuity by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after buying an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,614,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,496,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,077. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.66. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

