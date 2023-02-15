CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $97.47 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11498572 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,220,236.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

