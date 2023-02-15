CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

