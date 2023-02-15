CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,523 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $35,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

