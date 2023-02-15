Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,777 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after acquiring an additional 174,361 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

