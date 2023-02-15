Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

