Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carter’s by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carter’s Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 410,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,816. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

