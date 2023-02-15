Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.83

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 306739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

About Cars.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cars.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

