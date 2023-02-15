Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.83

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARSGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 306739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cars.com by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

