Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.83

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 306739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
