Cardano One Day Volume Tops $488.26 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.30 billion and approximately $488.26 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.99 or 0.06996789 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00081211 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00029551 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00059993 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010005 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001140 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024834 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,634,242,611 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
