Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 929,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CAJ remained flat at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 331,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,443. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Canon by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 537,692 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the third quarter worth about $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the third quarter worth about $4,843,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 892,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the third quarter worth about $4,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

