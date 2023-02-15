Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 5.7% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,105,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CP opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

