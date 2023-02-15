Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-4.52 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE CAL traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 792,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,911. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $625,953 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Caleres by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Caleres by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Caleres by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Caleres by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.