Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-4.52 EPS.
Caleres Trading Up 8.4 %
NYSE CAL traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 792,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,911. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.75.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Insider Transactions at Caleres
In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $625,953 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Caleres by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Caleres by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Caleres by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Caleres by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
