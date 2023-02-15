Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.00 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

CDNS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.19. 983,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

