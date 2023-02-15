Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,734 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $148,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,063,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

CDNS stock opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

