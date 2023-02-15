Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 7.2 %

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $199.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $199.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

