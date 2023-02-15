Cadence Bank Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

