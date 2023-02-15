Cadence Bank Has $3.23 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cadence Bank increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.33 and its 200-day moving average is $339.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

