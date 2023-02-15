Cadence Bank Grows Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadence Bank owned about 0.55% of Cadence Bank worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CADE opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

