Cadence Bank Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 424.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $245.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

