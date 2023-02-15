Cadence Bank Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cadence Bank raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

