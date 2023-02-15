Cadence Bank Acquires 773 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

