Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 4,618 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.15. 394,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,575. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

