Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.05. The company had a trading volume of 245,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.67. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

