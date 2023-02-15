Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 99,650 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,072 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Adobe worth $569,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.67.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.22. The company had a trading volume of 362,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.04 and a 200 day moving average of $345.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $480.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

