Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 29,282 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,282 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.18% of Genpact worth $254,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 5,870.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,703,000 after buying an additional 1,571,504 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 831,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 347,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity

Genpact Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,225 shares of company stock worth $14,301,162. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:G traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,524. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

