Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.65% of IDEX worth $399,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.