Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.51% of Block worth $162,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.23.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 2,500,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,788,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

