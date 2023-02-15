Brown Advisory Inc. Has $436.39 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,061 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 0.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Zoetis worth $436,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.02. 375,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

