Brown Advisory Inc. Has $324.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,981 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $324,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 657,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

