Brown Advisory Inc. Has $299.43 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,270 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.64% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $299,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 106,723 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $277.18. 56,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

