Brown Advisory Inc. Has $190.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,902 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $190,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.97. The stock had a trading volume of 432,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,796. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day moving average is $197.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

