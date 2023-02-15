Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 217,504 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,362,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 308.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.41 on Wednesday, reaching $416.56. 114,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,604. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $530.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.53 and a 200 day moving average of $412.74.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.