Brokers Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06).

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$17.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.97.

Insider Activity at MAG Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,221,182. Insiders sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310 in the last 90 days.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.